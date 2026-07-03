The Brief Milwaukee County's lakefront Drone Show returns on Friday night, July 3. Festivities at McKinley Beach start at 3 p.m. The show starts at 9:15 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will be on site, and limited parking will be available.



Milwaukee County's lakefront Drone Show returns to McKinley Beach on Friday night, July 3. Here's what to know about the second-annual display.

When is the drone show?

What we know:

Festivities start at 3 p.m. – including activities like face painting and bounce houses – and the drones will launch at approximately 9:15 p.m. The show will last approximately 45 minutes.

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Where is the drone show?

What we know:

The drone show will take flight at McKinley Beach, off of Lincoln Memorial Drive north of Lafayette Hill Road, at Milwaukee's lakefront.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, because viewing areas are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Staking is not permitted. On the map below, Milwaukee County Parks said the green zone has the "best" views and audio, the yellow zone is "good" and the red "zone" is limited.

Milwaukee County Parks Drone Show map (2026)

What is the drone show?

What we know:

The drone show features pyrotechnic drones that create images and themes that celebrate patriotism and Milwaukee landmarks, synchronized to a music soundtrack.

Where can I park?

What we know:

Parking at the McKinley Marina paved lot, and Coast Guard Station and McKinley Tennis Court grass lots, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

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The paved lot is $30 per vehicle, and the grass lots are $20 per vehicle – cash or card – starting at 2 p.m. Lincoln Memorial Drive will partially close at around 8 p.m. and reopen following the show.

Will there be food?

What we know:

Food and beverage vendors – including Flips Donuts, Special Events Foods, Bartolotta, Roundhouse Beer Garden and more – will be on site. Outside picnic foods are allowed, but outside alcohol is prohibited.

What happens if it rains?

What we know:

If it rains on Friday, Milwaukee County Parks said the drone show will instead take place on Sunday, July 5.

For more details on Milwaukee County's lakefront Drone Show, click here.