Expand / Collapse search

Juneteenth Milwaukee garbage, recycling changes; what to know

By
Published  June 18, 2025 10:44am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee DPW will be modifying certain operations for Juneteenth.
    • Residents can anticipate changes to garbage and recycling pick-up.
    • The Water Works Customer Service Center will have modified hours.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Juneteenth. Here's a list of changes that residents need to know.

The Milwaukee DPW offices will be closed for the holiday on Thursday, June 19.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Garbage and recycling

Featured

Milwaukee raises Juneteenth flag above city hall
article

Milwaukee raises Juneteenth flag above city hall

City of Milwaukee officials raised the Juneteenth flag above City Hall on Wednesday, June 18.

Parking enforcement and towing

  • Daytime and overnight parking regulations will be enforced as normal.
  • Tow Lot will be open on Thursday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Water Works

  • The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed on Thursday, June 19 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
  • Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
  • Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime.
  • Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed or by calling customer service the following business day.
  • For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online. 

The Source: The Milwaukee Department of Public Works released information for this report.

MilwaukeeNews