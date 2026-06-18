Milwaukee Juneteenth garbage, Water Works changes; what to know
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations for Juneteenth. Here's a list of changes that residents need to know.
Garbage and recycling
- There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, June 19.
- Drop-off centers will be closed on Friday, June 19.
- Collection days shift forward after each city holiday; review the collection schedule on the city's website.
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Parking enforcement and towing
- Daytime and overnight parking regulations will be enforced as normal.
- Tow Lot will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19.
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Milwaukee Water Works
- The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Friday, June 19 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
- Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
- Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime.
- Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed or by calling customer service the following business day.
- For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710.
For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.
The Source: The Milwaukee Department of Public Works released information for this report.