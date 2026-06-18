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Milwaukee Juneteenth garbage, Water Works changes; what to know

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Holidays
Published June 18, 2026 11:50 AM CDT
Published June 18, 2026 11:50 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee DPW will be modifying certain operations for Juneteenth.
    • Residents can anticipate changes to garbage and recycling pick-up.
    • The Water Works Customer Service Center will be closed for the holiday.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations for Juneteenth. Here's a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage and recycling

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Parking enforcement and towing

  • Daytime and overnight parking regulations will be enforced as normal.
  • Tow Lot will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19.

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Milwaukee Water Works

  • The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Friday, June 19 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
  • Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
  • Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime.
  • Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed or by calling customer service the following business day.
  • For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online. 

The Source: The Milwaukee Department of Public Works released information for this report.

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