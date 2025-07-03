Expand / Collapse search

July 4th Milwaukee garbage, parking changes; what to know

By
Published  July 3, 2025 10:15am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee DPW will be modifying certain operations for the Fourth of July.
    • Residents can anticipate changes to garbage and recycling pick-up.
    • Overnight parking enforcement changes begin Thursday night into Friday morning.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Fourth of July. Here's a list of changes that residents need to know.

The Milwaukee DPW offices will be closed for the holiday on Friday, July 4.

Garbage and recycling

Parking enforcement and towing

  • No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Friday, July 4.
  • No overnight parking enforcement Thursday night into Friday morning, July 4, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • No overnight parking enforcement Friday night into Saturday morning, July 5, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Night parking enforcement resumes Sunday night into Monday morning, July 7, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.
  • Tow Lot will be open on Friday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Water Works

  • The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Friday, July 4 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
  • Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
  • Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime.
  • Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed or by calling customer service the following business day.
  • For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online. 

The Source: The Milwaukee Department of Public Works released information for this report.

MilwaukeeNews