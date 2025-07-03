article

The Brief The Milwaukee DPW will be modifying certain operations for the Fourth of July. Residents can anticipate changes to garbage and recycling pick-up. Overnight parking enforcement changes begin Thursday night into Friday morning.



The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Fourth of July. Here's a list of changes that residents need to know.

The Milwaukee DPW offices will be closed for the holiday on Friday, July 4.

Garbage and recycling

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, July 4.

Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Friday, July 4.

Collection days shift forward after each city holiday; review the collection schedule on the city's website

Parking enforcement and towing

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Friday, July 4.

No overnight parking enforcement Thursday night into Friday morning, July 4, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

No overnight parking enforcement Friday night into Saturday morning, July 5, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Night parking enforcement resumes Sunday night into Monday morning, July 7, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Tow Lot will be open on Friday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Water Works

The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Friday, July 4 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.

Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime

Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed or by calling customer service the following business day.

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.