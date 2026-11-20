The Brief Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski criticized Gov. Tony Evers on the topic of commutations. The judge’s remarks came during the sentencing of Thomas Seville Zollicoffer to three life sentences for killing Vanessa DeHerrera, Scott Bucholz and Shamarla Hare. Borowski said no future governor should consider a commutation to cut short the life sentence.



A judge criticized Wisconsin’s governor, as the judge sentenced a man to three life sentences.

Judge Borowski's statements

What they're saying:

Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski sentenced Thomas Seville Zollicoffer to three consecutive life sentences with no chance for release. The judge warns future governors not to use his or her constitutional power to issue a commutation for this defendant.

Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski

"This case should never, never, never be looked at 30 or 40 years down the road to have someone say, ‘Well, you know, Mr. Zollicoffer said he promised he'd be good now, and he's been in jail for 30 years, so, okay.’ Because that's what happened in Wisconsin last week. None of them were my cases. But, I disagree with that policy because those individuals weren't there. He wasn’t there to sit through the days or sometimes weeks of grief caused by people like Mr. Zollicoffer," Borowski said.

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A jury convicted Zollicoffer of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa DeHerrera, and her friend, Scott Bucholz, at an apartment near 21st and Pierce on Aug. 8 and then, less than 30 minutes later, shooting and killing Shamarla Hare near 39th and Townsend.

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Commutation power

Big picture view:

The Wisconsin Constitution does give the Wisconsin governor the power to issue a commutation, and for the first time in decades, Evers issued 14 last week, including ten prisoners convicted of homicide.

The commutation does not mean a prisoner is immediately getting out of prison. One of the 14 was; while the 13 others had either their prison sentences shortened or their parole shortened, or they are now eligible for parole sooner.

This year, the governor set up a commutation advisory board. It heard from prisoners, questioned them, and also invited testimony from victims' families. They then made recommendations to the governor.

Shannon Ross, founder and CEO of "The Community," which helps prisoners get ready for life outside prison, weighed in on the judge's remarks.

"The judge’s thoughts were very much valid, in that they express a frustration that a lot of victims and a lot of system actors who played a part in putting away somebody that caused harm to the community. Where it kind of goes off the rails, unfortunately, is there’s a view that everything is supposed to be frozen in time at that moment years, decades ago and that people cannot grow," Ross said in an interview with FOX6.

"You have most of these commutation hearings. If you’re watching them, these are teenagers, people that committed crimes when they were in a very different ability to make decisions, and that is very well-known by the science. So, it doesn’t really equate to what is happening now," Ross said, distinguishing the commutation recipients with the 37-year-old Zollicoffer.

Judge Borowski urged future governors to never even consider the option for Zollicoffer.

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"The governor, whether it's a current governor or future governor or whether it's someone who's in third grade right now, looks at this case 30- 40 years from now, they should stay in their own lane because they weren't there to sit through a trial, to sit through the grief, the terror, the intimidation that this defendant and people like him put people through," Borowski said.

Evers’ press team did not respond to a FOX6 request to comment on the judge’s words.

This judge also used strong language in court during this same case when he criticized Milwaukee County for allowing Zollicoffer and other inmates the ability to use tablets.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.