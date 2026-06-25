The Brief Two former Milwaukee County Jail correctional officers were charged with abuse and misconduct. One of the officers has been sentenced to probation. Prosecutors said the two repeatedly hit and pepper sprayed the two inmates.



A former Milwaukee County correctional officer, who prosecutors accused of hitting and pepper spraying two inmates, was sentenced to probation on Thursday.

In court:

Marques Reeder, 26, was charged with four felonies. He pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct in May, and two charges of abusing penal facility residents were dismissed in a deal with prosecutors.

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Judge Jorge Fragoso initially sentenced Reeder to prison, but stayed that sentence and instead sentenced him to probation.

Another former correctional officer, Rafael Gomez, is charged with three felonies in the case. He pleaded not guilty last year and is due back in court next month.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

The backstory:

A 28-page criminal complaint said Gomez and Reeder used excessive force on the inmates, who were restrained, in September 2024. Both inmates were on a jail floor that houses those on suicide watch.

According to court filings, the first incident happened when an inmate stripped naked and made threats after saying he needed help and swallowed metal. The situation escalated when the two officers repeatedly hit and pepper sprayed the man.

The complaint said Gomez hit the man with the can of pepper spray, and Reeder pulled his dreadlocks and rubbed the spray in the man's eyes. Prosecutors said the inmate then said: "I'm sorry bro."

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Less than an hour later, investigators said another inmate said he witnessed what happened and threatened to harm himself. The complaint said the inmate started to argue with Reeder, who was repeating "spit" multiple times, as the inmate repeatedly said "spray" back at him.

Investigators said Reeder used pepper spray meant for an entire cell on that inmate, and Gomez later hit the man – causing him to bleed from his nose.

Surveillance and body-worn cameras captured most of what happened. Prosecutors said what the guards explained had happened didn't match what was seen on video.

Milwaukee County Jail

Investigators said both former guards told them they didn't follow protocol because of staffing shortages at the jail. Reeder said he wasn't trained to work on that particular floor.

What they're saying:

In a statement once the men were charged, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said:

"The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) holds its members to high standards, given the weight of our responsibility to protect and serve the public. Our commitment to those standards is evidenced by the fact that upon learning of these now-former officers’ alleged actions, MCSO detectives initiated and led a thorough investigation that provided the evidence needed for the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office to file criminal charges. Subsequently, these officers, who were still in their probationary employment phase, were separated from their employment with MCSO. MCSO will continue to cooperate with the District Attorney’s Office as these cases make their way through the criminal justice system."