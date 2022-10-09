Milwaukee Iron Horse Hotel OWI arrest

article

One person was taken into custody for OWI Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a report of a crash near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. They found a parked black Nissan facing southbound on the grass between the sidewalk and the parking lot. The driver appeared to be unconscious.

6th and Florida accident; driver taken into custody

Officials knocked on the window, but the driver did not acknowledge them.

Police said the driver appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

The driver was taken into custody.



