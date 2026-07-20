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The Brief A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced in connection to a 2023 hit-and-run. Investigators said the woman, who was a minor at the time, was intoxicated. Court filings said she hit a security guard and broke his foot.



A Milwaukee woman, who prosecutors said drove intoxicated and hit a security guard outside a bar, reached a plea deal and was sentenced on Friday.

Plea and sentencing

What we know:

Online court records indicate Juliette Perez, 18, pleaded guilty to injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run. A charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license was dismissed but read into the court record.

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A judge then sentenced Perez to six months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center, with Huber privileges for work or school, and three years of probation.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

Hit-and-run crash

The backstory:

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2025 near Prime Social Lounge at 76th and Good Hope, where Milwaukee police officers were conducting tavern patrol, a criminal complaint said.

According to the complaint, officers saw a security guard speaking with the driver of a blue sedan when a commotion broke out. Two security guards were then seen on the ground in the parking lot as the vehicle drove away.

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Police stopped the car a short distance away and found three people inside, none of whom were in the driver’s seat at the time of the stop. Several open alcohol containers were seen inside the vehicle, according to court filings.

Perez was later identified as one of the backseat passengers. The complaint said she was unbuckled, sitting on a child’s car seat, had slurred speech and was unable to maintain balance without assistance. She initially refused to identify herself and later tried to leave the traffic stop before she was detained.

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Dig deeper:

Per the complaint, one of the injured security guards told police he was struck by the sedan while trying to stop the driver from leaving because she appeared too intoxicated to drive. The guard said the vehicle ran over his foot, and he was later treated at a hospital for a broken foot.

Surveillance video from the bar showed Perez getting into the driver’s seat of the sedan before it drove off and ran over the security guard’s foot, according to prosecutors.

A records check revealed Perez did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the incident because it was suspended.