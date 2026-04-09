Sexual assault, shot fired at Milwaukee Intermodal Station; 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old man was taken into custody following a sexual assault at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station on Thursday, April 9. One shot was fired by security during the incident.
Sexual assault, shot fired
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers were called to the Intermodal Station near 6th Street and St. Paul Avenue around 6 a.m.
Police say a 31-year-old man was discovered by security sexually assaulting a 33-year-old victim.
Milwaukee Intermodal Station
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Security personnel stopped the assault and the suspect became combative. One shot was fired by security personnel. However, no one was struck.
The suspect was taken into custody.
Amtrak indicated there would be no changes in service levels as a result of this incident.
What's next:
Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department and Amtrak.