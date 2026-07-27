Milwaukee infant death 'suspicious,' 22-year-old woman arrested
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of an infant on Monday, July 27, and have arrested a woman in connection to that death.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the 7-month-old infant was found unresponsive at about 11:20 a.m. near 25th and Hadley.
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Police say the cause of death is suspicious and is under investigation, and a 22-year-old woman was arrested.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.