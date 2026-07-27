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Milwaukee infant death 'suspicious,' 22-year-old woman arrested

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 27, 2026 7:02 PM CDT
Published July 27, 2026 7:02 PM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating the death of an infant on Monday, July 27.
    • The incident happened at about 11:20 a.m. near 25th and Hadley.
    • A 22-year-old woman was arrested.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of an infant on Monday, July 27, and have arrested a woman in connection to that death.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the 7-month-old infant was found unresponsive at about 11:20 a.m. near 25th and Hadley.

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Police say the cause of death is suspicious and is under investigation, and a 22-year-old woman was arrested.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee