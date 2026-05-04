Milwaukee illegal dumping; city leaders will unveil plans to help curb issue

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The Brief Milwaukee leaders on Monday will unveil new plans to stop illegal dumping in the city. Mayor Johnson and the Department of Neighborhood Services are expected to announce the expansion of a citywide program that uses hidden cameras. The announcement will be made at 10 a.m.



Milwaukee leaders on Monday, May 4, will unveil new plans to help stop illegal dumping in the city.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Department of Neighborhood Services are expected to announce the expansion of a citywide program that uses hidden cameras in the monitoring of illegal dumping.

This annoucement will be made at City Hall at 10 a.m.

Illegal dumping

Dig deeper:

Illegal dumping continues to impact Milwaukee neighborhoods, especially on the north side.

Boats, mattresses and even small vehicles are among the items dumped along streets and vacant areas on the city’s north side.

Alderwoman Andrea Pratt said she monitors more than 40 illegal dumping sites weekly. One recurring trouble spot, she said, is along the Beerline Trail.

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Additionally, since closing in July 2025, the former Pick 'n Save parking lot at 35th and North has also become a major site for trash, furniture, and tires.

In March, FOX6 News first showed viewers piles of garbage around the building after a viewer reported concerns. The city then issued an order to the property owner to clean up the property.

Weeks later, neighbors say the major trash piles are gone, but graffiti now covers parts of the building and new trash has appeared behind it. They say the closure created additional problems for the neighborhood.

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The City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services has now issued another order, requiring the property owner to remove the graffiti or face fines.

Illegal dumping at former grocery store near 35th and North, Milwaukee

Report illegal dumping

What you can do:

If you are caught dumping garbage illegally in Milwaukee, you can face a fine of up to $25,000.

Anyone can report illegal dumping by calling 414-286-2489.