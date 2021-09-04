Milwaukee housing discrimination grants awarded, nearly $1M

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Thursday, Sept. 2 announced $999,149 in grants awarded to the Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council.

The grants are part of a total $47.4 million distributed to 120 organizations across the country under the Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP).

The grant funding will allow the grantees to provide fair housing enforcement by conducting investigations, testing to identify discrimination in the rental and sales markets, and filing fair housing complaints with HUD, a news release said.

In addition, grantees will carry out education and outreach activities to inform the public, housing providers, and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

People who believe they have experienced discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at 800-669-9777 (voice) or 800-877-8339 (Relay). Housing discrimination complaints may also be filed by going to hud.gov/fairhousing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.