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Milwaukee house party shooting early Saturday morning, 1 wounded

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Published  March 14, 2026 6:46am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning.
    • It happened at a house party near 22nd and Center.
    • The 20-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, March 14.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:30 a.m., a 20-year-old was shot in the area of 22nd and Center.

The victim was shot at a house party after an argument and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

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