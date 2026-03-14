Milwaukee house party shooting early Saturday morning, 1 wounded
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MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, March 14.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:30 a.m., a 20-year-old was shot in the area of 22nd and Center.
The victim was shot at a house party after an argument and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.