Bay View house fire, flames spread to 2nd home: MFD

A two-alarm fire in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood started in one home and spread to a second on Saturday night, Aug. 31.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Howell Avenue just south of Lincoln Avenue. The Milwaukee Fire Department said crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke on the second floor of a home.

The fire crept from the second floor of that home into the attic of the home next door, MFD said.

"In this particular case, it seemed like it actually came out the window," MFD Deputy Chief Travis Jones said. "That was probably the biggest concern."

Multiple searches of the homes confirmed no one was inside, MFD said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MFD said the Red Cross will be contacted to help the families impacted.