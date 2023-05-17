Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee house fire, 79th and Fairview, no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire, 79th and Fairview, no injuries

Firefighters on Wednesday morning, May 17 responded to the scene of a house fire near 79th and Fairview in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Wednesday morning, May 17 responded to the scene of a house fire near 79th and Fairview in Milwaukee. The call came in shortly before 5 a.m.

The fire started on the second floor. Everyone made it out of the home – and no injuries were reported. 

79th and Fairview house fire, Milwaukee

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 