Milwaukee house fire, 79th and Fairview, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Wednesday morning, May 17 responded to the scene of a house fire near 79th and Fairview in Milwaukee. The call came in shortly before 5 a.m.
The fire started on the second floor. Everyone made it out of the home – and no injuries were reported.
79th and Fairview house fire, Milwaukee
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.