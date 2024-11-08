article

The Brief A house caught fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood on Friday. MFD helped one person off the porch. No one was injured.



Milwaukee firefighters helped one person while responding to a house fire on Friday, Nov. 8.

It happened around 5 p.m. at a two-and-a-half story home near 6th and Burleigh. The Milwaukee Fire Department said crews found flames showing from the second floor when they arrived.

One occupant needed to be helped off a front porch. Firefighters searched the home and cleared all rooms. No one was hurt.

Firefighters were at the scene for roughly an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.