Milwaukee house fire, 6th and Burleigh; 1 helped off porch
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters helped one person while responding to a house fire on Friday, Nov. 8.
It happened around 5 p.m. at a two-and-a-half story home near 6th and Burleigh. The Milwaukee Fire Department said crews found flames showing from the second floor when they arrived.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Featured
One occupant needed to be helped off a front porch. Firefighters searched the home and cleared all rooms. No one was hurt.
Firefighters were at the scene for roughly an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.