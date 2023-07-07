Milwaukee house fire near 44th and Center

article

Milwaukee fire crews responded to a house fire near 44th and Center on Friday, July 7.

Milwaukee Fire Department said individuals were leaped from windows and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire has been brought under control, and there have been no reported injuries among the firefighters.

No additional details have been released.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.