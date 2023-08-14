Milwaukee house fire; 3 hurt, 1 rescued from second floor

article

Three people were taken to the hospital Monday morning, Aug. 14 following a two-story house fire on Milwaukee's south side.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house fire near 23rd and Mineral around 12:15 a.m.

A 74-year-old Milwaukee man, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, and a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries caused by the fire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

23rd and Mineral fire, Milwaukee

Officials say the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.