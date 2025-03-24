Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Milwaukee house fire near 14th and Albany

By
Published  March 24, 2025 10:51am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

14th and Albany, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Firefighters on Monday, March 24 responded to the scene of a house fire in Milwaukee. 
    • Crews were dispatched to the area of 14th and Albany. 
    • This is a developing story. 

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire on Monday, March 24. It happened near 14th and Albany. 

What we don't know:

No additional details have been released - including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 

The Source: This post was produced by FOX6 News. 

MilwaukeeNews