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The Brief A man is accused of sexually assaulting a stranger at a downtown Milwaukee hotel. Prosecutors said the man later showed up and groped her at her workplace. In 2021, he was cited for assaulting a UW-Whitewater campus bartender.



A Brookfield man is accused of sexually assaulting a stranger in a downtown Milwaukee hotel bathroom and later showing up at her workplace.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said 24-year-old William Schultz met a woman at a Juneau Town bar on Valentine's Day. Court filings said he convinced the woman to go to the nearby Pfister hotel, where he took the woman into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

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The woman told investigators she could not remember much after her head was slammed on a sink, but she told a friend what happened the following morning.

In April, prosecutors said Schultz booked a haircut at the woman's suburban salon and showed up – asking if she remembered him. He's accused of then groping the woman and asking her to have sex with him.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

The woman called police, but Schultz left before they arrived. Court filings said the woman told officers that, as he was leaving, Schultz told her, "Thank you for not judging my kinks."

"The facts in this particular case are extremely concerning to the court, especially considering it appears after the sexual assault happened, there is steps taken by Schultz to have contact with (the woman)," said Milwaukee County Court Commissioner Rosa Barillas.

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What we know:

Schultz is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault. Court records show he made his initial court appearance on Friday, and his cash bond was set at $25,000.

While a student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2021, Schultz was cited for assaulting a campus bartender. He later left the school.

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