Milwaukee homicides surge early in 2026, raising domestic violence concerns

The Brief Six people have been killed in Milwaukee in the first 15 days of 2026, up 100% from the same period last year. Advocates say roughly half of the homicides may be tied to domestic violence, though classifications differ. Community leaders are urging people to seek help and say outreach efforts will continue despite the troubling numbers.



Milwaukee is seeing a violent start to 2026, with six people killed in the first 15 days of the year — up 100% from the same period last year.

What we know:

Fifteen days into the new year, advocates say the pace of violence is alarming, particularly when it comes to domestic violence. Advocates say about half of the homicides are connected to domestic violence.

Scene near 23rd and Capitol, Milwaukee

"It’s a horrible way to start the year. I worry about the well-being of people in the community," Sojourner Family Peace Center President Carmen Pitre said. "We really need to make it acceptable for people to ask for help and be able to get help."

On Jan. 5, 22-year-old Gladys Johnson was found dead inside a home near 26th Street and Locust Street. Johnson, a pregnant mother, was killed in a fire. Police arrested the father of her 3-year-old child and unborn child, charging him with arson.

Wednesday night, police say 29-year-old Alicia Machnick was found shot and killed inside a Milwaukee motel. A 29-year-old man was arrested, and family members told FOX6 the suspect was her boyfriend.

Scene near Appleton and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

"Stop the violence – love one another," said Kathy Perry, who lives in Milwaukee.

The Office of Community Wellness and Safety says it is disturbed by the early numbers but remains committed to prevention and intervention.

"We have to ramp up our street outreach," said Karin Tyler, Office of Community Wellness. "We can’t sit behind desks, we need to be out there."

What they're saying:

Advocates say resources remain available and stress the importance of continuing efforts to reverse the trend.

Sojourner Family Peace Center

"All is lost if we give up, and I just don’t think we can afford to do that," said Pitre.

Police say that in all of 2025, 16 of the city’s 142 homicides were classified as domestic violence-related.

By Milwaukee police’s count, there has been one domestic violence-related homicide so far this year.

Advocates note that part of the challenge in reporting these cases is that police and advocacy groups track domestic violence differently.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help, call or text the Sojourner Family Peace Center. You can call Sojourner’s 24-hour domestic violence hotline at 414-933-2722 or text 414-877-8100 for help.