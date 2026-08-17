Milwaukee homicides, 3 killed; $1M bail set for man accused

The Brief Bail was set at $1 million for Thomas S. Zollicoffer, the man accused of killing three people across two locations in Milwaukee on Aug. 8. Following a days-long manhunt, police arrested Zollicoffer after he barricaded himself inside a home and engaged in a tactical standoff. Prosecutors also charged two people with harboring a felon: alleged getaway driver Sengchanh Phengphonsavanh, and Zollicoffer's cousin, Elena Cole.



A court commissioner set $1 million bail for a man prosecutors say shot and killed three people earlier this month, including his ex-girlfriend, that prompted a days-long manhunt.

Initial appearance in court

What we know:

Thomas S. Zollicoffer, 36, appeared in court Monday on three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of felony firearm possession. Police arrested Zollicoffer last Tuesday afternoon following a standoff at a home near 84th and Fiebrantz.

"Essentially, to keep it short, the defendant executed three people in cold blood," said Assistant District Attorney Gregg Herman. "It’s the only way of putting it."

Thomas S. Zollicoffer

Prosecutors charged the homeowner, Zollicoffer’s cousin, with letting Zollicoffer hide out at her home, and leaving her kids with Zollicoffer while she went out drinking. Elena Cole, 38, also appeared in court on Monday, charged with harboring or aiding a felon and child neglect. A commissioner set her bond at $5,000.

"Here, this defendant is hiding a man in her home whom she admits she knows killed multiple people," said Assistant District Attorney Karine O’Byrne. "She also leaves him alone with these children so that she can go out drinking."

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Third person charged

What we know:

Late Friday, prosecutors charged a third person, 47-year-old Sengchanh Phengphonsavanh, with harboring or aiding a felon. Prosecutors say Phengphonsavanh was Zollicoffer’s getaway driver. He has yet to appear in the case.

Sengchanh Phengphonsavanh

Zollicoffer and Cole are due back in court next week.

Prosecutors say Zollicoffer shot and killed 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera and 29-year-old Scott Bucholz at an apartment near 21st and Pierce on Saturday, Aug. 8. Court filings say witnesses told police Zollicoffer accused DeHerrera of sleeping with other men, including Bucholz.

Court filings say Phengphonsavanh – who has only known Zollicoffer for four months – picked Zollicoffer up from 21st and Pierce and drove Zollicoffer to 39th and Townsend. Prosecutors say Zollicoffer walked into a home, about 20 minutes after the homicides on Pierce, and pulled a gun from his waistband and shot 39-year-old Shamarla Hare in the head.

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Prosecutors say Zollicoffer got back into Phengphonsavanh’s waiting vehicle, and Phengphonsavanh drove Zollicoffer to an apartment near 74th and Silver Spring.

The two shootings, within 30 minutes of each that left three people dead, started a hurried search for the suspect. Ballistics evidence found at both scenes matched the same gun, filings say. Police made an emergency request to a cell provide for phone records and location data, according to records reviewed by FOX6. Those records, filings say, put Zollicoffer’s cell phone around both homicide scenes at the time of the shootings, and showed Zollicoffer was in contact with Phengphonsavanh numerous times on August 8, including an hour before the homicides on Pierce Street.

Court filings say witnesses at both crime scenes gave similar descriptions of a vehicle Zollicoffer was seen getting into, an older-model light-colored mid-size sedan, also seen on surveillance video. Filings say a Flock camera at 35th and Wisconsin spotted the vehicle minutes after the Pierce St. homicide, and that it matched the vehicle seen on surveillance at 39th and Townsend.

Police found the vehicle, registered to a since-defunct ice cream business run by Phengphonsavanh, outside his home near 30th and St. Paul, in the city’s Merrill Park neighborhood last Monday.

More than two days would go by, until shortly after noon Tuesday, Milwaukee Police surrounded a home near 84th and Fiebrantz, where Zollicoffer was suspected to be hiding out.

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Tactical situation

The backstory:

Milwaukee Police said they tried to contact Zollicoffer, but he barricaded himself inside, leading to a tactical response and crisis negotiators called in. Court filings say Zollicoffer tossed out two loaded guns, before coming out of the house about an hour later. FOX6 was there as officers talked with Zollicoffer, as he held a phone in his hand. Zollicoffer can be heard telling the officers to shoot him. Then a small "pop" is heard and Zollicoffer shakes his hand – as if wincing in pain; officers rush forward as a flashbang explodes nearby and police tackled him to the ground.

Thomas S. Zollicoffer being taken into custody

Late Saturday night into Sunday morning, a woman told police a drunk and crying Zollicoffer showed up at her home near 84th and Fiebrantz, and she stayed up talking with him until 2:00 am. Elena Cole, 38, told police Zollicoffer was still at her home on Monday, and said Zollicoffer told her he killed people. Monday evening, court filings say Cole left her three children – ages 15, 10 and 6 – with Zollicoffer while she went out drinking.

Court filings say, when asked why Cole didn’t call the police, she said she "did not want to get into it," and Zollicoffer – at one point – said "he was just going to have a shoot out with the police."