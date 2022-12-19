Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16.

Officials say the young victim, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.

Police say the caregivers of the child, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, were taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.