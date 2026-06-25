Milwaukee homicide: Suspect arrested in northern Wisconsin
VILAS COUNTY, Wis. - UPDATE: The Vilas County Sheriff's Office said Michael Garcia Carroll is now in custody. The original story is available below.
A northern Wisconsin sheriff's office has asked for the public's help as it searches for a man wanted in connection to a Milwaukee homicide.
Suspect spotted
What they're saying:
The Vilas County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Michael Garcia Carroll Jr. is wanted in a homicide that happened in Milwaukee on June 18, which is being investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Vilas County and Oneida County sheriff's deputies made contact with Garcia Carroll at a business near State Highway 70 and U.S. Highway 51 in Arbor Vitae on June 24 – but he ran away.
The Vilas County Sheriff's Office believes Garcia Carroll may be in Vilas County or Oneida County. Arbor Vitae, where Garcia Carroll was seen, is roughly 250 miles from Milwaukee – near Minocqua.
Suspect description
What you can do:
Garcia Carroll is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 211 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered dangerous, the sheriff's office said, and the public should not make contact with him.
Anyone with information on Garcia Carroll's whereabouts should contact the Vilas County Sheriff's Office at 800-472-7290 or the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 715-361-5201.
Featured
The Source: The Vilas County Sheriff's Office released information about its investigation.