Milwaukee homicide: Suspect arrested in northern Wisconsin

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The Brief A 40-year-old man is wanted in connection to a Milwaukee homicide. Law enforcement said he may be in Vilas County or Oneida County. He is considered dangerous, and the public should not make contact with him.



UPDATE: The Vilas County Sheriff's Office said Michael Garcia Carroll is now in custody. The original story is available below.

A northern Wisconsin sheriff's office has asked for the public's help as it searches for a man wanted in connection to a Milwaukee homicide.

Suspect spotted

What they're saying:

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Michael Garcia Carroll Jr. is wanted in a homicide that happened in Milwaukee on June 18, which is being investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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Vilas County and Oneida County sheriff's deputies made contact with Garcia Carroll at a business near State Highway 70 and U.S. Highway 51 in Arbor Vitae on June 24 – but he ran away.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office believes Garcia Carroll may be in Vilas County or Oneida County. Arbor Vitae, where Garcia Carroll was seen, is roughly 250 miles from Milwaukee – near Minocqua.

Suspect description

What you can do:

Garcia Carroll is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 211 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered dangerous, the sheriff's office said, and the public should not make contact with him.

Anyone with information on Garcia Carroll's whereabouts should contact the Vilas County Sheriff's Office at 800-472-7290 or the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 715-361-5201.

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