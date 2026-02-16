Milwaukee homicide-suicide near 12th and Concordia leaves 2 dead

The Brief Milwaukee police say a Sunday argument near 12th and Concordia ended in a homicide-suicide. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the men as John Michael Angelo Childress Jr., 24, and Xavier Smith, 27. Investigators say Smith shot Childress before taking his own life, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.



Milwaukee police say an argument ended in a homicide-suicide on Sunday evening, Feb. 15.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m., near 12th and Concordia. Two men were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Scene near 12th and Concordia, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two men as 24-year-old John Michael Angelo Childress Jr. and 27-year-old Xavier Smith. According to the medical examiner, Smith shot Childress before taking his own life.

What they're saying:

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots around 5:30 p.m., adding there was already an ambulance at another nearby house when the gunfire rang out.

Scene near 12th and Concordia, Milwaukee

Witnesses said a woman ran from a home barefoot and screaming, and one person said off-camera she tried to help children inside when officers arrived.

Police say the investigation into what led up to the shooting remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Authorities are not seeking additional suspects but are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

