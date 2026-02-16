Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee homicide-suicide near 12th and Concordia leaves 2 dead

Published  February 16, 2026 5:18pm CST
Milwaukee police say a Sunday argument near 12th and Concordia ended in a homicide-suicide.

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police say a Sunday argument near 12th and Concordia ended in a homicide-suicide.
    • The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the men as John Michael Angelo Childress Jr., 24, and Xavier Smith, 27.
    • Investigators say Smith shot Childress before taking his own life, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an argument ended in a homicide-suicide on Sunday evening, Feb. 15.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m., near 12th and Concordia. Two men were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Scene near 12th and Concordia, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two men as 24-year-old John Michael Angelo Childress Jr. and 27-year-old Xavier Smith. According to the medical examiner, Smith shot Childress before taking his own life. 

What they're saying:

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots around 5:30 p.m., adding there was already an ambulance at another nearby house when the gunfire rang out. 

Scene near 12th and Concordia, Milwaukee

Witnesses said a woman ran from a home barefoot and screaming, and one person said off-camera she tried to help children inside when officers arrived.

Police say the investigation into what led up to the shooting remains ongoing. 

What you can do:

Authorities are not seeking additional suspects but are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

