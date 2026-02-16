Milwaukee homicide-suicide near 12th and Concordia leaves 2 dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an argument ended in a homicide-suicide on Sunday evening, Feb. 15.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m., near 12th and Concordia. Two men were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Scene near 12th and Concordia, Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two men as 24-year-old John Michael Angelo Childress Jr. and 27-year-old Xavier Smith. According to the medical examiner, Smith shot Childress before taking his own life.
What they're saying:
Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots around 5:30 p.m., adding there was already an ambulance at another nearby house when the gunfire rang out.
Scene near 12th and Concordia, Milwaukee
Witnesses said a woman ran from a home barefoot and screaming, and one person said off-camera she tried to help children inside when officers arrived.
Police say the investigation into what led up to the shooting remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Authorities are not seeking additional suspects but are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office provided information; FOX6 News had a crew on the scene as well.