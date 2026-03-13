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Milwaukee police: Homicide victim found with apparent stab wounds

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Published  March 13, 2026 8:09pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Police scene near 37th and Townsend

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 37th and Townsend.
    • A 41-year-old victim was found dead from apparent stab wounds.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide on the city's north side after a person was found dead from apparent stab wounds on Friday, March 13.

Local perspective:

The 41-year-old victim was found dead near 37th and Townsend. MPD said it was reported around 4:15 p.m. 

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What led to the homicide remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever might be responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

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The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene. Information about the investigation is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

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