Milwaukee police: Homicide victim found with apparent stab wounds

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 37th and Townsend. A 41-year-old victim was found dead from apparent stab wounds. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide on the city's north side after a person was found dead from apparent stab wounds on Friday, March 13.

Local perspective:

The 41-year-old victim was found dead near 37th and Townsend. MPD said it was reported around 4:15 p.m.

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What led to the homicide remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever might be responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

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