Milwaukee homicide; search warrant details confession, illegal firearm

The Brief A search warrant says the suspect confessed to killing his neighbor on Milwaukee’s lower east side on Monday. Police say the suspect was barred from possessing firearms at the time of the shooting. Court records show a history of domestic violence cases and documented mental illness.



A search warrant is shedding new light on a fight that turned deadly inside an apartment building on Milwaukee’s lower east side on Monday, Feb. 2.

What we know:

Investigators say the shooting happened at an apartment building around 9 a.m. on Monday near Astor and Ogden. Officers went to the apartment building and found 50-year-old Angelo Nelson dead in a stairwell hallway with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the warrant.

Court records show a 31-year-old suspect confessed to killing his neighbor and was not legally allowed to possess a firearm at the time of the shooting. A search warrant identifies the suspect as Dominic Nosacek and says he walked into a Department of Homeland Security building several blocks away and confessed to killing his neighbor.

When police searched Nosacek’s apartment, they say they found an AK-47-style rifle with one round in the chamber and 28 rounds in the magazine, along with multiple magazines and additional ammunition.

Dominic Nosacek

Nosacek was arrested but has not yet been formally charged.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Nosacek was found guilty in 2019 of misdemeanor battery involving a family member and was recently charged in another domestic violence case. In August, he was released from custody on a signature bond and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

An October doctor’s report outlined a history of mental illness but found Nosacek competent to stand trial in the pending case.

As that case moved through the court system, police arrested him again following Monday’s homicide. He remains in custody.

What they're saying:

Quinn McDaniel, who lives nearby, said the shooting has left the neighborhood shaken.

"Instantly breaks my heart," said McDaniel. "The consequences, to me, are just unfathomable. It's not worth it."

The suspect’s mother, Cindy Jones-Nosacek, released a statement to FOX6, saying:

"Our hearts are broken at the senseless death of Angelo Nelson. To take a life is to destroy a universe and his family will never be the same. We pray that our son will finally get the treatment for his mental illness that he so desperately needs."

