Expand / Collapse search

Teutonia and Villard homicide; man found dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Teutonia and Villard

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near Teutonia and Villard on Monday Nov. 14.

Police said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound. 

Officials are investigating the shooting and are seeking the shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 

As more information becomes available, FOX6 News will update this story. 