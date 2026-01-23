Milwaukee homicide, man ran over with vehicle; Shirley Hill sentenced

article

The Brief Shirley Hill was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2025 hit-and-run death of Mamadou Bamba. Following an argument over a crack pipe, Hill used her vehicle to intentionally chase Bamba down, striking him and then reversing back over him before fleeing the scene. Hill pleaded guilty in November to first-degree reckless homicide.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Shirley Hill on Friday, Jan. 23, to 25 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with the hit-and-run death of Mamadou Bamba in January 2025.

Hill pleaded guilty in November to first-degree reckless homicide in the case.

Case details

What we know:

The hit-and-run incident near 14th and North in Milwaukee stemmed from an argument between Bamba and the defendant, Shirley Hill, over a crack pipe.

According to a criminal complaint, Hill and Mamadou were smoking crack in her car on Tuesday morning, Jan. 14. Court records show they took a woman to a "dope house" before stopping at 14th and North.

Per the complaint, at one point, Hill and Mamadou started arguing over his crack pipe. It goes on to say he got out of the car, she followed, then got back inside and chased him down. She also reversed back over him and drove off.

