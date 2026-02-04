Milwaukee homicide; man charged, loved ones mourn victim

The Brief A 50-year-old man was killed in a shooting inside a Milwaukee apartment building on Monday. Prosecutors charged a 31-year-old Milwaukee man with first-degree intentional homicide. Loved ones describe the victim as kind and joyful and have launched a GoFundMe for funeral costs.



A Milwaukee family is facing the unthinkable after their loved one was shot and killed Monday morning inside his east side apartment building.

What we know:

Family members and loved ones on-and-off-camera described 50-year-old Angelo Nelson as the life of every room, someone who made everyone feel special. They say his death never should have happened.

Courtesy of D'Juan Hill

"To hear how this happened, I think that’s what hurt me more than anything," said D’Juan Hill, Nelson’s best friend. "To know that my friend couldn’t save himself because there was nothing to be saved."

Hill said he and Nelson had known each other since seventh grade and recently celebrated Nelson’s 50th birthday together – one of the last moments the pair had together.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Milwaukee man Dominic Nosacek shot and killed Nelson in the hallway of his apartment building near Ogden and Astor on Monday, Feb. 2. Prosecutors have now charged Nosacek in the case.

What they're saying:

"It was someone’s own personal mental stability that took my friend from me," Hill said. "I want the world to know about Angelo Nelson."

Police initially said the shooting happened during an argument. However, a criminal complaint states Nosacek later told detectives there was never a fight.

Dominic Nosacek

According to court documents, Nosacek turned himself in hours after the shooting at a Department of Homeland Security building, telling security guards, "I just killed a militia, I shot him in the head."

Prosecutors say Nosacek has a history of mental illness and domestic violence incidents and should not have possessed a firearm.

Investigators found Nelson dead inside the apartment building.

Courtesy of D'Juan Hill

"You are doing laundry, every day things, and to know someone in their own personal mind and space sees you and they have their own vision of who you are is unfair," Hill said.

What you can do:

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses as the family prepares to lay Nelson to rest.

What's next:

Nosacek is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide and bail jumping. He is expected to appear in court Thursday morning, Feb. 5.

