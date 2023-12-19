Milwaukee homicide; man charged in death outside of high school

A Milwaukee man is now charged in a homicide that happened at a high school.

According to prosecutors, surveillance video showed Corvell Pittman strangling a 25-year-old woman in a window well at James Groppi High School on Saturday, Dec. 9. He's also accused of stomping on the woman's head.

Pittman, 51, has an extensive criminal history in three other states, including drugs, weapons and sex crimes.

He's being held in jail on a $750,000 bail, but prosecutors want that to increase.

"This is a serious case, egregious thing that Mr. Pittman is charged with," Milwaukee County assistant district attorney Kylan Reilly said. "Given his out-of-state record, and the seriousness of this crime, the state is asking for a substantial amount. The state is asking for $1 million cash bail."

Prosecutors say Pittman said he met the woman at a nearby gas station and he was trading her drugs for sexual intercourse.

A criminal complaint states the woman was found around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittman was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and will be back in court next week.