Milwaukee homicide investigation; alley near 27th and Locust
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a garage near 27th and Locust on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
The 42-year-old shooting victim was located in a garage in an alley.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.