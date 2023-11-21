Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee homicide investigation; alley near 27th and Locust

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a garage near 27th and Locust on Tuesday, Nov. 21. 

The 42-year-old shooting victim was located in a garage in an alley. 

Police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.       