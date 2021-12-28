Expand / Collapse search

Police: Milwaukee man shot, killed near 85th and Congress

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north said Tuesday morning, Dec. 28.

According to police, the homicide took place near 85th and Congress shortly before 8 a.m.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

