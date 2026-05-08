Milwaukee homicide: Victim beaten to death near 63rd and Florist
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened on the city's north side Friday night, May 8.
63rd and Florist
What we know:
It happened just after 6 p.m. Police said the 64-year-old victim was beaten to death, having sustained fatal blunt force trauma injuries.
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What we don't know:
What led to the homicide is not clear. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene. Information is from the Milwaukee Police Department.