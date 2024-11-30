Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee homicide; 58-year-old battered, died from injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 30, 2024 10:31pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • A 58-year-old was battered and later died from injuries near 24th and Locust, police say.
    • The crime happened around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.
    • Tips are being sought by police.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 58-year-old was battered near 24th and Locust on Saturday evening, Nov. 30 – and later died from their injuries.

Officials say the crime happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in this incident. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

