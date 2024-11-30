Milwaukee homicide; 58-year-old battered, died from injuries
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 58-year-old was battered near 24th and Locust on Saturday evening, Nov. 30 – and later died from their injuries.
Officials say the crime happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in this incident.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.