Milwaukee homicide; 58-year-old battered, died from injuries

article

The Brief A 58-year-old was battered and later died from injuries near 24th and Locust, police say. The crime happened around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. Tips are being sought by police.



Milwaukee police say a 58-year-old was battered near 24th and Locust on Saturday evening, Nov. 30 – and later died from their injuries.

Officials say the crime happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in this incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.