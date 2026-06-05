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The Brief A Milwaukee man convicted of killing his brother was sentenced to prison. A jury found Brandon Smith guilty of first-degree reckless homicide. The victim, Justin Smith, was found dead inside a home near 47th and Stark last year.



A Milwaukee man convicted of killing his brother was sentenced to prison on Friday, June 5.

Prison sentence

In court:

Milwaukee County Judge Laura Crivello sentenced 52-year-old Brandon Smith to 22 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision. He was given credit for more than a years' time served.

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While prosecutors charged Smith with first-degree intentional homicide, a jury found Smith guilty of the lesser charge of first-degree reckless homicide in April.

47th and Stark, Milwaukee

47th and Stark shooting | Feb. 26, 2025

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to a shooting near 47th and Stark on Feb. 26, 2025. A criminal complaint said, when they got to the scene, they found Justin Smith dead with a gunshot wound. A bloody hammer was near his body.

A detective spoke with a woman who lived with the brothers. According to court filings, she said Brandon Smith believed that his brother had "been in an intimate relationship" with his ex-wife, which "was not factual." The woman also guided police to where Brandon Smith's gun, which she said he used to shoot his brother, was hidden.

When police interviewed Brandon Smith, court filings said he believed his brother was "monitoring him through his cellphone and was going to kill [Brandon]." He said he thought he heard his brother talking with someone else about an attempt to ambush him, and they "had never pulled guns on each other before."

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