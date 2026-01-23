Milwaukee homicide at 41st and Lloyd; police seek SUV tied to crime
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate and identify suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred near 41st and Lloyd late on Dec. 6, 2025.
Search for homicide suspect(s), vehicle
What we know:
Police said the shooter(s) fired shots at the victims and fled in a white 2013-16 GMC Acadia with a missing grill and damage to the driver's side hood and front end. Officials released an image of that vehicle on Friday, Jan. 23.
Previous reporting by FOX6 News indicated the shooting victims were ages 28 and 31.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone who can identify the SUV or knows anything about the homicide is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.