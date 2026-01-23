Milwaukee homicide at 41st and Lloyd; police seek SUV tied to crime

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify a vehicle and suspects in a Dec. 6, 2025 shooting near 41st and Lloyd. Suspects fled in a white 2013-16 GMC Acadia with a missing grill and distinct damage to the driver’s side hood and front end. Police released a surveillance image on Jan. 23.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate and identify suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred near 41st and Lloyd late on Dec. 6, 2025.

Search for homicide suspect(s), vehicle

What we know:

Police said the shooter(s) fired shots at the victims and fled in a white 2013-16 GMC Acadia with a missing grill and damage to the driver's side hood and front end. Officials released an image of that vehicle on Friday, Jan. 23.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Previous reporting by FOX6 News indicated the shooting victims were ages 28 and 31.

Related article

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone who can identify the SUV or knows anything about the homicide is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.