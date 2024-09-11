article

A Milwaukee man is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide for an October 2023 shooting on the city's north side, and court records indicate a warrant is out for his arrest.

Prosecutors accuse 25-year-old Domonic Grafton in the case. The victim was found dead in the street a few blocks from where he's believed to have been shot.

It happened on Oct. 12, 2023. Police were first called to an alley off 37th Street near Courtland Avenue, according to a criminal complaint. Officers found multiple bullet casings in the alley near a blue Toyota that was unoccupied but still running.

Prosecutors said the car had been reported stolen. Inside, investigators found cocaine and a digital scale. More cocaine and marijuana were found inside a bag near the scene.

Roughly six minutes after the initial 911 call, the complaint states a second call came in about a victim in the road near 36th and Hopkins – a few blocks south of the alley. Officers found the victim dead next to the driver's door of his car. An autopsy determined he was shot in the back.

Detectives learned phone numbers linked to the victim and Grafton texted each other multiple times in the hours leading up to the shooting. Cellphone data and call records placed the phone associated with Grafton at the scene at the time of the homicide.

Grafton's fingerprints were found on the stolen Toyota's steering wheel and rearview mirror, according to prosecutors. Surveillance video from a car wash showed Grafton behind the wheel of the stolen car hours earlier.

The complaint states a review of Grafton's cellphone records found he called a man the day after the shooting. In that call, he said "(expletive) tried to rob my little guy…you know that didn't end too good." Detectives interviewed the man Grafton called; Grafton said someone tried to rob him and grab his gun, and the weapon went off, according to that man.

In addition to reckless homicide, Grafton is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. A warrant for his arrest was authorized on Sept. 3.