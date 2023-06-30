Man killed during Milwaukee argument, shooter sentenced to prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing a man who was trying to break up an argument in February 2020.

.Jamal Draine, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. In addition to prison time, Draine was sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the scene near 20th and Keefe and found the victim face down in a kitchen, gasping for air. He was taken to a hospital and died in surgery. An autopsy determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the back.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A witness told investigators she saw two men standing in a doorway and an argument occurred between those two men – as well as the victim and the victim's brother. She said, "Everything happened fast, and she heard two gunshots." A second witness provided the same account, the complaint said.

The victim's brother said, during the argument, the victim tried breaking up the fight. He identified Draine as the shooter, per the complaint, telling investigators: "That’s him. I don’t forget a face. I know the whole face."

Shooting near 20th and Keefe, Milwaukee (February 2020)

A second brother of the victim said there had been an ongoing argument with a man who showed up at the home with a friend. Prosecutors said that friend was Draine. The victim's brother said the man who showed up at the home handed Draine a gun before punching the brother in the face. There was a brief tussle, and he heard a shot. He also identified Draine as the shooter, telling investigators he was "2,000% sure."

Amid the investigation, police got a call from one of the two men who showed up at the home that day – indicating he wanted to turn himself in but was scared. The complaint states that man identified the shooter as Draine, too, and he said he "wanted Jamal in custody before turning himself in."

That man told investigators there was a fight, and he handed a gun to Draine. He said after the shooting, they ran, and Draine gave the gun back.