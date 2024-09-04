Milwaukee home struck by gunfire; 58th and Ruby, no injuries

article

The Brief A Milwaukee home was hit by gunfire on Wednesday morning, Sept. 4. No arrests have been made.



An investigation is underway after a Milwaukee home was struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 4. It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 58th and Ruby.

Police say the suspects fired several shots into an occupied residence. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.