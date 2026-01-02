The Brief A Milwaukee home is riddled with bullet holes after New Year's gunfire erupted. A mother is thankful she and her kids weren't hurt but fearful for their safety. MPD dispatch records listed 71 shots fired calls within five minutes of the new year.



A Milwaukee mother said it's a blessing she and her seven kids weren't hurt after gunfire erupted on New Year's Day – and her home was riddled with bullet holes.

Ada Sims said audio from her home's surveillance camera captured a sliver of what happened after the clock struck midnight.

"This stuff is messing with my blood pressure," she said. "I am so upset."

Sims said everyone hit the floor when the gunfire started. She and her kids then spent roughly 30 minutes taking cover, and she's grateful they did.

"It wasn’t until yesterday, my 8-year-old told my oldest daughter there was a hole in the window. I’m like a hole in the window?" she recalled.

When Sims went to check it out, she discovered the back of her house was riddled with bullet holes – one of which went straight through her kitchen window and into her living room.

"That could’ve been anybody in this house. My children, anybody," she said. "The shell is right there in the windowsill. Made it all the way from the back of the house, clean through."

Milwaukee Police Department dispatch records listed 71 shots fired calls within five minutes of the start to the new year. Sims said this was too close of a call.

"I am really scared for me and my children’s life. I want to move. They want to move. I don’t have no means to move right now," she said.

Fearful for her family's safety and uncertain of their future, Sims said she called MPD to report the bullet holes on Friday. FOX6 News reached out to see whether police are investigating the report but did not immediately hear back.

In the meantime, the family started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help with repair and moving expenses.