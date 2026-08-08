2025 Milwaukee home invasion, armed burglary; man sentenced

The Brief A Milwaukee man was convicted in a 2025 armed burglary involving a butcher knife. Keyonte Ambrose was sentenced to probation. Police tracked a suspect vehicle to Oak Creek, where Ambrose allegedly confessed to stealing laptops and $4,000 for "ransom" over a perceived debt.



A Milwaukee man convicted in a 2025 armed burglary involving a butcher knife has been sentenced to probation.

Prison sentence

In court::

Keyonte Ambrose, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of armed burglary in July. He was also originally charged with disorderly conduct, but that charge was dismissed and read in as part of a plea negotiation.

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Judge Jack Davila initially sentenced Ambrose to a year in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center, but decided to stay that sentence and instead put Ambrose on two years' probation.

Keyonte Ambrose

Home invasion investigation

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area of 34th and Lloyd last December for a report of a home invasion. A caller said they saw a young girl leaning out of the window, yelling for help.

Officers on scene spoke with a woman at the residence who said the door was kept unlocked for when the kids came home from school, the complaint said. She told police she woke up to the front door opening, footsteps and a "loud voice." She said she saw a man, later identified as Ambrose, "wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and armed with a large knife."

Prosecutors said the girl jumped from the second-floor window to get away from Ambrose and then ran down the alley with the woman while he chased them. Ambrose stopped chasing them when the pair split up and went opposite ways.

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The woman returned home and found her house in "disarray" with three laptops missing and $4,000 stolen from her purse, according to court filings.

Detectives also spoke with the person who called police. According to the complaint, he told detectives he saw a butcher knife on the sidewalk where he had previously seen the man yelling. He and another person said they saw Ambrose return to the scene in a small black SUV and left again as police were approaching.

Investigators reviewed body-worn camera video of the first responding officers. Court filings said they found a black SUV with Illinois license plates. Officials used that license plate to identify the vehicle involved, which was later located at the Amazon Center in Oak Creek. Oak Creek police conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and identified Keyonte Ambrose as the driver.