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Milwaukee hit-and-run; 2 people killed, police seek driver

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 13, 2026 12:40 PM CDT
Published July 13, 2026 12:40 PM CDT
article

Police scene near Teutonia and Vienna

The Brief

    • Two people are dead after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday, July 12.
    • The vehicle fled the scene at Teutonia Avenue and Vienna Avenue.
    • Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown driver and a black SUV.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were killed in a hit-and-run in Milwaukee on Sunday night, July 12.

It happened near Teutonia and Vienna around 11:12 p.m.

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According to Milwaukee police, a 49-year-old and a 48-year-old were struck by a speeding black SUV while crossing the street. The two people struck died of their injuries.

What you can do:

The driver of the SUV fled the scene. Milwaukee police are searching for the driver and request any information from the public related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

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The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene and requested information from MPD.

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