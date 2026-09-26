The Brief Dayton Milligan and Earl Gordon have been sentenced in connection to a crash that killed an EMT. Prosecutors said Milligan fled the scene in Gordon’s vehicle; police later found Milligan’s ID in the crashed truck and blood-stained clothing at a residence. Both men have prior hit-and-run convictions, including a 2021 reckless homicide conviction for Milligan.



Both Milwaukee men convicted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed an EMT in January have now been sentenced to prison.

Men sentenced

In Court:

Court records show 38-year-old Earl Gordon was sentenced to six years in prison and four years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to hit-and-run in July, and a harboring/aiding a felon charge was dismissed in a plea deal.

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Dayton Milligan, the other man convicted in the case, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in July. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide, and two other charges were dismissed in a plea deal. A judge then sentenced him to 30 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

Earl Gordon, Dayton Milligan

Fatal hit-and-run crash

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a crash at 76th and Glendale on Jan. 15, 2026. The striking vehicle was a pickup truck. The vehicle that was struck was an SUV. Both vehicles sustained severe damage consistent with a high-speed collision, the complaint said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not at the scene when officers arrived. The driver of the SUV, identified as Meng Kue, did not survive his injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Kue's cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

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Witness says vehicles "racing"

What they're saying:

Police spoke with a witness who indicated she saw the pickup truck with loud exhaust and two other cars at 76th and Appleton. The witness said when the light turned green, "the three vehicles began racing down 76th Street. (The witness) estimated that the vehicles reached a speed of 80 mph," according to the complaint.

The witness said when the racing vehicles reached 76th and Glendale, the pickup truck hit another vehicle that was attempting to cross 76th Street. The witness told police she stopped to help and interacted with the driver of the pickup truck, who she said was wearing a blue "puffy" jacket. The witness said the driver appeared to be shaken, but she did not see any visible injuries. The witness went on to say the pickup truck driver then "grabbed some items from inside the truck and then got into one of the (other) vehicles that had also been racing," according to the complaint. That vehicle fled the scene.

Scene near 76th and Glendale, Milwaukee

Airbag data

By the numbers:

Police searched the crashed pickup truck at the scene of the crash. They were able to recover the vehicle's airbag control module (ACM). Data from the ACM showed the pickup truck was traveling 106 mph 2.5 seconds before impact, 107 mph 1.5 seconds before impact, and 101 mph 0.5 seconds before impact. The speed limit at 76th and Glendale is posted as 35 mph.

Investigators also found identifying documents in the pickup truck, including multiple receipts with the name "Dayton Milligan" on them, along with VISA and Mastercard debit cards for "Dayton Milligan." Officers also recovered a blue Dodgers baseball cap and a yellow visitors tag for Children's Wisconsin dated the same day as the crash. Security video at the hospital showed Milligan entered the pickup truck, driving away 23 minutes prior to the crash.

When officers conducted a records check for Dayton Milligan, they learned he was "currently on Department of Corrections monitoring," the complaint said. Officers were able to get a DOC photo of the defendant dated Jan. 13.

Scene near 76th and Glendale, Milwaukee

Arrests made

Dig deeper:

On Jan. 16, Milwaukee police were able to locate and arrest Milligan. Police arrested Gordon on Jan. 19, as he was walking to a vehicle.

Officers spoke with a woman who knew Gordon. She indicated she spoke with Gordon by phone late on Jan. 15. Gordon said "'something' had happened to his cousin, Defendant Dayton Milligan," the complaint said. The next day, the woman said Gordon "showed up at her residence and asked to stay on her couch," the complaint said. She stated, "by this time she had already seen the news and knew from the video of the crash and the vehicles involved that Defendant Milligan was involved in the fatal crash," the complaint said. When the woman confronted Gordon about this, Gordon said he was driving his vehicle and he lost sight of the pickup truck and another racing vehicle. Gordon told her "he saw a large cloud of smoke and saw the crash. Defendant Gordon told (the woman) that he then drove to the crash scene, picked up Defendant Milligan and fled the scene," the complaint said.

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On Jan. 19, Milwaukee police executed a search warrant at a residence on the city's northwest side. Officers "located a blue 'puffy' jacket consistent with Defendant Milligan's from the Children's Hospital video on the day of the crash," the complaint said. Next to the front door, officers also located a bandage/pads box, "a pair of dark jeans with possible blood on the knees," other clothing with suspected blood on it, and a black firearm under a living room mattress. Officers also recovered the title for the striking (pickup truck).

Court filings show defendant Milligan was convicted in June 2021 in Ashland County for second-degree reckless homicide and hit-and-run causing death. Defendant Gordon was convicted in March 2023 of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.