Milwaukee hit-and-run sends car into building, suspect sought

Car crashes into building near Palmer and Capitol

Milwaukee police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into another car, causing that car to then hit a building on Wednesday night.

The details:

It happened near Palmer and Capitol. MPD said the suspect rear-ended a car, causing that car to then crash into a building just before 7:30 p.m. No one was seriously injured, according to police.

FOX6 News at the scene found the car being towed out from between an Aldi and a Popeye's. The grocery store had visible damage from the impact.

What you can do:

Investigators are looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7219; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.