Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at 27th and Capitol; 1 person hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the driver of a black pickup truck that fled the scene of a crash at 27th and Capitol Drive early Tuesday, Feb. 27.
Officials say shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, the black pickup truck collided with another vehicle and fled the scene.
The 63-year-old person in the vehicle that was struck was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.