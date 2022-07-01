Milwaukee hit-and-run crash: 2 hurt; striking vehicle, driver sought

article

Milwaukee police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that caused a hit-and-run crash on N. 76th Street just north of Green Tree Road late Thursday, June 30.

Officials say the wreck happened around 9:15 p.m. The striking vehicle rear-ended a second and third vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the third vehicle to spin and strike a tree. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, and the passenger, an 18-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.