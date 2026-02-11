Milwaukee hit-and-run; Quinton Ward sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison

The Brief Quinton Ward was sentenced Wednesday to 2 ½ years in prison for a 2022 felony hit-and-run that critically injured Tina Feiertag. Feiertag provided an emotional statement detailing her loss of independence and permanent physical pain. Ward was also ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution.



A Milwaukee man hit and seriously injured a woman more than two years ago, yet continued to drive, despite not being allowed to. On Wednesday, Feb. 11, that man, Quinton Ward, learned his sentence.

Quinton Ward

Sentencing for Quinton Ward

What we know:

Tina Feiertag still lives with pain on a daily basis, and said that day in September 2022 forever changed her life.

Ward was behind the wheel when he hit Feiertag as she crossed the street near 16th and Lincoln on Milwaukee's south side.

Feiertag was left on the ground. Ward drove off. He was later found and arrested. The car he was driving was painted a completely different color. Ward was not allowed to drive, and already had a history of racking up traffic citations. But since he was charged in the case in 2022, Ward continue to get behind the wheel.

In total, since 2019, prosecutors say Ward was pulled over and cited 22 times just for operating after suspension, not to mention tickets for speeding or reckless driving.

Ward pleaded guilty in December to felony hit-and-run, involving great bodily harm. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Ward to two-and-a-half years in prison plus an additional five years of extended supervision.

Testimony during sentencing

What they're saying:

"My obituary will list two days of death. The day I stop breathing, and September 21, 2022, the day my life as I knew it, was taken from me," Feiertag said in court.

"He looks out for himself, drives away from accidents that he wants to get away because he doesn’t want to be held responsible for the end result of it," said Julie Knyszek, Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney.

"I’m writing this to you, sincerely apologizing for my actions. I understand my actions were wrong, and I take full responsibility for my mistakes," Ward told the court before his sentencing.

Quinton Ward

Ward is also required to pay $36,000 in restitution. A hearing for that is set for March.

