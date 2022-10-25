Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously hurt

Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian near Sherman and Hampton Monday, Oct. 24.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m.

The pedestrian who was hit, a Milwaukee man, 55, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver ran away after the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.