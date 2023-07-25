Milwaukee hit-and-run, man dies of injuries

article

A Milwaukee man has died of his injuries weeks after being hit by a pickup truck on the city's north side, the medical examiner's office announced Tuesday.

According to the medical examiner's office, 57-year-old David Green was crossing the street near 56th and Fond du Lac when he was hit the morning of July 7. He was then dragged roughly one block as the truck fled the scene.

Police said at the time that the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. The medical examiner's office said Green died after undergoing surgery July 23 related to the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 app.